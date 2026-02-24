Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video From Syria Falsely Linked to Recent Blast in Karachi, Pakistan

Old Video From Syria Falsely Linked to Recent Blast in Karachi, Pakistan

The video dates back to March 2025 and shows an explosion in Douma, Syria.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from Syria is being falsely shared as one of a recent explosion in Karachi, Pakistan.</p></div>
An old video from Syria is being falsely shared as one of a recent explosion in Karachi, Pakistan.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a massive explosion and a fireball rising from the ground is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The short video, which shows people fleeing the scene, is being shared with the text, "On the first day of Ramzan. A massive explosion occurred on Thursday morning in Karachi's Old Soldier Bazaar due to a gas leak, killing 16 people, including women and children, and leaving several others injured."

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to March 2025 and shows an explosion in Douma, Syria.

How do we know?: We carried out a reverse image search on one of the frames from the video, which led us to an Instagram post dated 18 March, 2025.

  • Shared by Sky News Arabia, the post's caption, when translated, said that the video showed a fuel tanker exploding in Douma, a place in Damascus' countryside in Syria.

  • Using 'Douma fuel tank explosion' as a search term in Arabic [انفجار خزان وقود دوما], we looked for more reports about the blast.

  • A report by RT Arabic noted that the explosion took place at a warehouse with fuel tanks, located near the Misraba bridge in Eastern Ghouta's Douma city.

  • Civil defense teams rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, which left several people injured.

  • A video of the explosion was shared with the same context by Syria TV's official YouTube channel.

  • Team WebQoof had previously debunked another claim associated with this video in March 2025, when it was falsely shared as one of an explosion at Pakistan's Army headquarters.

The video was shared with a false claim back in 2025 as well.

(Source: The Quint)

What about the blast?: At least 15 were killed and 18 more were injured after a gas explosion led to a building partially collapsing in Pakistan's Karachi on 19 February, Dawn reported.

  • The blast took place around 4:15 am in Gul Rana Colony area of Soldier Bazaar, when people were awake for Sehri during Ramzan, it added.

The blast took place during Sehri.

(Source: Dawn/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old video from Syria is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of a recent blast in Pakistan's Karachi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

