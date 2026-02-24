Old Video From Syria Falsely Linked to Recent Blast in Karachi, Pakistan

advertisement
A video showing a massive explosion and a fireball rising from the ground is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The short video, which shows people fleeing the scene, is being shared with the text, "On the first day of Ramzan. A massive explosion occurred on Thursday morning in Karachi's Old Soldier Bazaar due to a gas leak, killing 16 people, including women and children, and leaving several others injured."
How do we know?: We carried out a reverse image search on one of the frames from the video, which led us to an Instagram post dated
Shared by Sky News Arabia, the post's caption, when translated, said that the video showed a fuel tanker exploding in Douma, a place in Damascus' countryside in Syria.
Using 'Douma fuel tank explosion' as a search term in Arabic [انفجار خزان وقود دوما], we looked for more reports about the blast.
A report by RT Arabic noted that the explosion took place at a warehouse with fuel tanks, located near the Misraba bridge in Eastern Ghouta's Douma city.
Civil defense teams rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, which left several people injured.
A video of the explosion was shared with the same context by Syria TV's official YouTube channel.
Team WebQoof had previously debunked another claim associated with this video in March 2025, when it was falsely shared as one of an explosion at Pakistan's Army headquarters.
What about the blast?: At least 15 were killed and 18 more were injured after a gas explosion led to a building partially collapsing in Pakistan's Karachi on 19 February, Dawn reported.
The blast took place around 4:15 am in Gul Rana Colony area of Soldier Bazaar, when people were awake for Sehri during Ramzan, it added.
Conclusion: An old video from Syria is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of a recent blast in Pakistan's Karachi.
