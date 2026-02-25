ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Did Gautam Gambhir Hit Back at Trolls After India vs South Africa Match? No!

We found that the video dated back to December 2025 and is not recent.

A video of Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir is being circulated with a claim that it shows him responding to the trolls after the team's defeat against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded with a caption that said, "Gautam Gambhir warned Indian fan's who trolls Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav after today loss against South Africa."

The above post had garnered over three lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video dated back to December 2025, when Gambhir had hit back at his critics after India's ODI series win against South Africa. This meant that the claim is misleading.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found a news report published in The Indian Express on 8 December 2025.

  • The report said that Gambhir had slammed reporters and an IPL team owner post the ODI series win over South Africa.

  • The Indian coach said, "People said things that have nothing to do with cricket. An IPL team owner also wrote about split coaching. It’s important for people to stay in their domain. Because if we don’t go into someone’s domain, they also don’t have the right to come into our domain."

Finding the older version: Aaj Tak's senior managing editor, Vikrant Gupta, had shared the same clip on 7 December 2025 on his official X handle.

  • It was captioned, "Gautam Gambhir isn’t happy and how…"

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral clip of Gautam Gambhir is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

