Unrelated Videos Linked to Old BSF Corruption Case, Passed Off as Recent

advertisement
A set of videos, showing piles of cash stacked in a room, and a man being apprehended on camera is being shared on social media with a claim about a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel being involved in a corruption case.
What does the claim state?: Those sharing the claim have identified the man as Commandant Jibu B Mathew of the 83rd Battalion, BSF, who was posted at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.
It states that he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Kochi unit while travelling in the Shalimar Express, carrying 76 lakh rupees in cash.
The claim adds that after being interrogated, his house was searched, where the CBI recovered another an additional 96 crores.
"Just imagine how many thousands of Bangladeshi he may have helped infiltrating to India for money," the posts said.
Is it true?: The claim about Commandant Mathew being arrested in a corruption case by the CBI is true, but it is old and dates back to 2018.
The videos being shared with this claim are related to another 2018 case of a builder in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh being arrested with 97 crores worth of demonetised notes.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search with the Commandant's name, which led us to news reports from 31 January 2018.
One such report by Hindustan Times mentioned the same details as the claim, adding that the investigation was underway.
Another report by NDTV mentioned that the CBI had arrested him when he deboarded the train at Kerala's Alleppey station, carrying cash received in bribes, allegedly received to facilitate cross-border smuggling.
The FIR registered by the CBI in connection to this case on 31 January 2018 noted that Mathew had been apprehended with "bribe money of about 50 lakhs on a blue colour trolley bag (sic)."
The visuals: We then ran a reverse image search on the video showing cash, which led us to another news report from 2018, which carried the same visuals.
Published on , this report by NDTV India mentioned that it showed approximately 97 crore rupees in demonetised currency, which was found at a builder's house in Kanpur.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) found this cash at businessman and builder Ashok Khatri's residence.
They arrested him and 16 others in connection to this case.
News agency ANI had also shared these visuals with the same context in January 2018.
The second video, of the man being questioned, is also connected to this case and shows Khatri.
A reverse image search on this video led us to a YouTube video shared on 17 January 2018, which identified him as Khatri.
A further keyword search led us to a news report by ABP, which showed the same person sitting with his face covered.
The Quint had previously debunked claims related to the video of the man in May 2025, when it was falsely shared as one of BSF jawans being caught spying for Pakistan.
Conclusion: Old and unrelated videos and events were falsely shared as a recent incident showing a BSF jawan being caught with bribe money.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)