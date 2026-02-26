Two Old Videos Viral To Claim That Army Camp in Rajouri Was Recently Attacked

A set of two videos is being shared on the internet with a claim that they purportedly show the aftermath of a recent attack on the Indian Army's camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri by the "Kashmiri freedom fighters".
What else did the claim say?: The X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Defence Frontier' further claimed that four personnel were killed in the attack and over 20 were critically injured.
Is the claim true?: NO. The first video dates back to November 2025, when a massive blast had taken place inside a police station in Nowgam.
The second clip was from May 2022 and shows the then Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh about a bus incident in Katra.
About the first video: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found a news report published by NDTV on 15 November 2025.
The report said that a massive blast took place inside a police station in Srinagar's Nowgam.
Nine people, including an police investigator and a magistrate, were killed in the explosion.
The report further mentioned that over 350 kg of the explosive ammonium nitrate was kept inside a room where investigators and forensic experts were collecting samples in the magistrate's presence.
The official YouTube channel of Times of India, too, had shared visuals about the same incident on 15 November 2025.
It was titled, "BLAST Rocks Srinagar; Nowgam Police Station Linked To Delhi-Faridabad Jaish Probe Heavily Damaged."
What about the second clip?: We conducted another round of reverse image search on the second video and found the full version shared on the official X handle of IGP Jammu Zone.
It was published on 13 May 2022 and showed Singh talking about a fire breaking out inside a bus in Katra.
These findings made it clear that not only are these videos old, but are also unrelated to each other. The two viral clips were shared together to concoct a false claim.
PIB debunks the claim: Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s fact-checking wing, on its official X handle, shared a post saying that the claim was fake. The post shared on 20 February further said, "Please remain cautious of such sensational content."
Conclusion: It is evident that the videos are old and unrelated to each other. They are being shared together with a false claim.
