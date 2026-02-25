Is Jamia Prohibiting Boys & Girls From Standing Together During Ramadan? No!

A notification purportedly issued by Jamia Millia Islamia, which prohibits boys and girls from standing together during the month of Ramadan, is doing the rounds on social media platforms.
What else did the claim say?: It further mentioned that if any couple are found together then their nikkah (marriage) will be arranged immediately.
The purported notification asks the students to "respect the sanctity of the university" and "avoid unnecessary closeness".
What's the truth?: The notification is fake. The university issued a clarification stating that no such announcement has been made and asked people to not take the viral notification seriously.
How did we find that out?: On going through the viral notification, we noticed a discrepancy. While it was dated 20 February, the signature of the deputy registrar carried the date of 20 January.
This raised questions about the authenticity of the viral notification.
What did the university say?: Team WebQoof went through the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia to check if they had indeed made such an announcement. However, we did not find any such notification.
We then found a circular that was shared on 24 February.
It said, "It is hereby notified for all concerned that a Notification No. C&О9(2)/RO/2026 dated 20.02.2026 regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy & Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated in the Social Media is totally fake and no such Notification has been issued by the University Authorities."
The circular further mentioned that the university has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell.
Conclusion: Evidently, the viral notification is fake and is being shared on the internet to mislead the viewers.
