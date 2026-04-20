Fake Statement About Tata Industries in Singur Attributed to N Chandrasekaran

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Amid the West Bengal elections, a statement attributed to Tata Group's Chairman N Chandrasekaran is being shared on social media.
Here's what he said:
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if Chandrasekaran had made any public statements regarding industrialisation in Singur. However, we did not find any official reports or press notes to prove the same.
Additionally, reports from 2025 by Money Control and the Times of India noted that Chandrasekaran met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna.
The meeting signalled that the Tata Group may return to West Bengal’s industrial landscape after 17 years.
Conclusion: The viral statement falsely attributed to Chandrasekaran is fake and not a real incident.
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