Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Image of Frontline’s Cover Page Featuring ‘Vijay Wave’ Is Altered

Viral Image of Frontline’s Cover Page Featuring ‘Vijay Wave’ Is Altered

We found that the viral image had been digitally altered.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows the latest issue of <em>Frontline</em> magazine, which states that politician Vijay has created a political wave across the state.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An image is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows the latest issue of Frontline magazine, which states that politician Vijay has created a political wave across the state. 

Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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An image has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the latest issue of the Frontline magazine, which states that Indian actor-turned-politician Vijay has created a political wave across the state, referring to it as the 'Vijay Wave'.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the image is altered and does not show an actual issue of Frontline.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of CDS Anil Chauhan Mocking Trump and the US Is Altered

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, and we could not find any Frontline issues with the cover page from the claim.

  • However, we found a couple of social media pages sharing the same picture from the claim.

  • The Instagram account, vijayfanspage, shared an image from Vijay's rally last week that matches the image in the claim.

The Instagram account shared the same image. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

We reviewed the last couple of issues of Frontline magazine and could not find the edition referenced in the claim.

The latest editions of the magazine

(Source: Frontline/ Screenshot)

Frontline's clarification: Furthermore, the official Frontline account also issued a clarification stating that the cover page is fake.

The clarification posted by frontline magazine.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral image is digitally altered and does not show an authentic issue of the Frontline magazine.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show TMC Members Being Caught by CRPF in West Bengal? No!

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