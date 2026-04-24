Viral Image of Frontline’s Cover Page Featuring ‘Vijay Wave’ Is Altered

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An image has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the latest issue of the Frontline magazine, which states that Indian actor-turned-politician Vijay has created a political wave across the state, referring to it as the 'Vijay Wave'.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, and we could not find any Frontline issues with the cover page from the claim.
However, we found a couple of social media pages sharing the same picture from the claim.
The Instagram account, vijayfanspage, shared an image from Vijay's rally last week that matches the image in the claim.
We reviewed the last couple of issues of Frontline magazine and could not find the edition referenced in the claim.
Frontline's clarification: Furthermore, the official Frontline account also issued a clarification stating that the cover page is fake.
Conclusion: The viral image is digitally altered and does not show an authentic issue of the Frontline magazine.
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