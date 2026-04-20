Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192004 Video of Astronaut Performing Bihu Shared as a Recent Clip

2004 Video of Astronaut Performing Bihu Shared as a Recent Clip

We found that the video was from 2004.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video showing Astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu at the International Space Centre in 2004 is being shared with the false claim that it is a recent video.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An old video showing Astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu at the International Space Centre in 2004 is being shared with the false claim that it is a recent video. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows astronaut Michael Fincke performing Bihu at the International Space Station.

  • It was shared by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here)

Is the claim true?: No, the video, which is claimed to be recent, is actually from 2004.

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How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens. This led us to a couple of old news reports from 2019 sharing the same video.

  • We found an X post shared by Anupam Bordoloi, the senior editor at Turkish Radio and Television World (TRT), a Turkish public broadcaster sharing, the same video with the caption 'What's #RongaliBihu without song and dance. Here's #NASA astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu aboard the International Space Station in 2004.'

The X post says that the video is from 2004. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Times Now reported on 15 April 2019 that a NASA astronaut was performing Bihu in space, wearing a traditional 'gamosha'. They mentioned that the video is from 2004.

The Times Network report states that the video is from 2004. 

(Source: Times Network/Screenshot)

India Today also reported on the same, mentioning that the video is from 2004.

The India Today report also mentions that the video is from 2004. 

(Source: India Today/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video of astronaut Mike Fincke performing Bihu, which is claimed to be recent, is actually from 2004.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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