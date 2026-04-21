Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192022 Clip Falsely Viral as TMC Leader Warning People Not to Vote for BJP in WB

2022 Clip Falsely Viral as TMC Leader Warning People Not to Vote for BJP in WB

We were able to trace this video back to 2022 and it is not a recent incident.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2022 and is not a recent incident.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2022 and is not a recent incident. 

(Source: The Quint)

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Amid the ongoing polls in West Bengal, a video purportedly showing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) woman leader making threats to destroy everything if local residents supported the BJP in the elections is being shared on social media.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2022 and is not related to the ongoing state assembly elections in West Bengal.

Also ReadUnrelated Videos From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Violence in West Bengal

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a report from News 18 Bangla dating back to February 2022. It contained a frame similar to the viral video.

  • The report noted that the individual in the video was a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Baby Koley.

  • Koley claimed that she was asked to pay five lakh rupees to obtain a ticket in the Kharagpur municipal elections. The ticket was eventually passed on to another person, leading her to explode at her own party.

Here is a preview of the report.

(Source: News18 Bangla) 

  • We also found a video report from News18 Bangla on YouTube dated 8 February 2022, featuring the same viral video.

  • The West Bengal Police also debunked this claim and noted, "This video relates to an incident of 27 February 2022. It is being falsely circulated as recent incident. Legal action will be taken against those who are circulating this misleading video." (sic.)

The municipal corporation elections in West Bengal were held in February 2022. Koley later left the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), but was suspended by the party in July 2025 following allegations of assaulting veteran CPM leader Anil Das.

Conclusion: An old video from 2022 showing a woman warning people to not vote for BJP in West Bengal is being falsely shared as a recent incident.

Also Read2022 Video From UP Falsely Shared as TMC Leader Being Assaulted in West Bengal
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