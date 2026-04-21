2022 Clip Falsely Viral as TMC Leader Warning People Not to Vote for BJP in WB

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Amid the ongoing polls in West Bengal, a video purportedly showing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) woman leader making threats to destroy everything if local residents supported the BJP in the elections is being shared on social media.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a report from News 18 Bangla dating back to . It contained a frame similar to the viral video.
The report noted that the individual in the video was a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Baby Koley.
Koley claimed that she was asked to pay five lakh rupees to obtain a ticket in the Kharagpur municipal elections. The ticket was eventually passed on to another person, leading her to explode at her own party.
We also found a video report from News18 Bangla on YouTube dated 8 February 2022, featuring the same viral video.
The West Bengal Police also debunked this claim and noted, "This video relates to an incident of 27 February 2022. It is being falsely circulated as recent incident. Legal action will be taken against those who are circulating this misleading video." (sic.)
The municipal corporation elections in West Bengal were held in February 2022. Koley later left the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), but was suspended by the party in July 2025 following allegations of assaulting veteran CPM leader Anil Das.
Conclusion: An old video from 2022 showing a woman warning people to not vote for BJP in West Bengal is being falsely shared as a recent incident.
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