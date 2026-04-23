Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Unrelated Clip Viral as One Showing Muslim Population in West Bengal

Fact-Check: Unrelated Clip Viral as One Showing Muslim Population in West Bengal

We were able to trace this video to December 2025 from Assam. It shows a religious gathering.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Assam from 2025.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video is from Assam from 2025. 

(Source: The Quint) 

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Amid the ongoing elections, a video showing several Muslim people walking on a road is being shared to claim that the community's population has increased in West Bengal.

  • Those sharing wrote, "West Bengal Hindus have the last chance to save their State."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2025 and shows a religious gathering in Assam.

Also ReadUnrelated Videos From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Violence in West Bengal

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post on Instagram featuring the same video. The video was shared in December 2025.

  • At the end of the video, a text noting, "Ijtema Dhubri Assam," appeared on the screen.

  • Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search which led us to a news report by The Sentinel from 26 December 2025.

  • It noted, "Assam: Mammoth 3-day NE Ijtema concludes in Dhubri district."

  • Further, it stated that a three-day North East Ijtema with a mammoth gathering of lakhs of Islamic faithfuls from Assam, West Bengal and Meghalaya, held in the Boter Tola area in Gauripur under the Dhubri district.

Conclusion: The video is from Assam in December 2025, not West Bengal. It has been shared with the false claim that the state’s Muslim population had increased.

Also Read2022 Video From UP Falsely Shared as TMC Leader Being Assaulted in West Bengal
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