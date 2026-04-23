Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Images of Celebrities Paying Tribute to Asha Bhosle Are AI-Generated

Images of Celebrities Paying Tribute to Asha Bhosle Are AI-Generated

We found that all these images are not real and have been AI-generated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AI-generated images of celebrities paying tribute to Asha Bhosle are being falsely shared as real on social media.&nbsp;</p></div>
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AI-generated images of celebrities paying tribute to Asha Bhosle are being falsely shared as real on social media. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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Following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, images are being circulated on social media platforms claiming to show real visuals of celebrities paying tribute to Bhosle.

  • The claims carried photos of actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

Are these claims true?: None of these images are real. All of them have been AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and did not find any reports on these celebrities paying tribute to the singer or any posts by their official social media accounts that could authenticate these pictures.

IMAGE 1

  • The image shows Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar paying tribute to Asha Bhosle.

  • AI detection tool named 'Hive Moderation' confirmed that the images are more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here are the results obtained on the AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive/Screenshot)

  • We checked the image on a different detection tool called 'Sightengine', which showed a 96 percent likelihood that it was generated by AI.

Here are the results obtained from the AI-detection tool  Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

IMAGE 2

  • The image shows Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Tiger Shroff paying tribute to the late singer.

  • Hive Moderation confirmed that the image is more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here are the results obtained on AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive/Screenshot)

We checked the image on WasItAI as well, which showed a 67 percent likelihood that it was generated by AI.

Here are the results obtained on the AI-detection tool, WasItAI.

(Source: WasItAI/ Screenshot)

IMAGE 3

  • The image shows Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Chunky Pandey paying tribute to Asha Bhosle.

  • Hive Moderation confirmed that the images are more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here are the results obtained on AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive/Screenshot)

We checked the image on WasItAI as well, which showed a 100 percent likelihood that it was generated by AI.

Here are the results obtained on the AI-detection tool, WasItAI.

(Source: WasItAI/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: AI-generated images of celebrities paying tribute to Asha Bhosle are being falsely shared as real on social media. 

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