WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Afghan Minister's Presser, Nehru & More

From misinformation around Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s presser in India to an AI-manipulated clip of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and false claims about the 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), here are the viral pieces of fake news that we debunked this week!
A photograph showing women among attendees at an event is being shared on social media.
It is being used to claim that women were present during Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s press conference at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi on 10 October, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise.
However, the claim is false as the viral photo is not from the press conference at the Afghan embassy. It shows visuals of an interaction held at Delhi-based think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).
Read the fact-check here.
A video claiming to show former PM Jawaharlal Nehru warning against the future rise of communal politics in India is going viral on social media platforms.
In the clip, he said, "Take care of this country. Otherwise, after 75 years, an illiterate man will come and divide the country on the basis of religion."
The video was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not feature real footage, making the viral claim false.
Read the fact-check here.
Photos of 'special' stamps are being circulated on social media with the claim that the Netherlands government issued them to commemorate 100 years of the RSS.
This claim was shared by several users, including the official pages of the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, and Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.
News outlet Times Now also aired the claim during a broadcast.
However, there are no credible reports to confirm that the Dutch government has issued any such stamps, making the claim false.
Read the fact-check here.
A video circulating on social media shows a clip of PM Narendra Modi speaking about people receiving money they don't need to repay, followed by DD News' Sudhir Chaudhary claiming that viewers who watch the video before 15 October and have accounts in certain banks can receive ₹10,000 by visiting a website called 'Loanpur' and filling out a form.
However, the claim is false. The video has been altered or created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Read the fact-check here.
A video is going viral on social media, with users claiming it features the official anthem for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
However, the claim is false. The video can be traced back to August 2025, when it was uploaded by a YouTube channel as an "official fan song" for the FIFA tournament. It was also created using AI tools.
Read the story here.
