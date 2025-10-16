Unrelated Clips Shared as Recent Visuals From Afghanistan-Pakistan Escalations

A video showing several men with their eyes and hands tied standing together at the beginning, while a man dressed in military uniform could be seen inside a car towards the end, is going viral on the internet.

What's the claim?: Linking the clip to the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan escalations, an X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared it saying, "Afghan forces have crossed the Durand Line, advancing into Pakistan-controlled territory in Angoor Adda & Dir areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa..."