Fact-Check: Is MTV India Shutting Down by the End of 2025? No! A JioStar representative confirmed to The Quint that the news is not true for India. Published: 15 Oct 2025, 1:20 PM IST
A viral claim on social media falsely states that MTV India is shutting down operations by 31 December 2025.
(Source: Instagram/Altered by
The Quint) ✕ Get notified on latest news
Social media users widely shared posts claiming that
MTV India, an iconic music channel, was set to shut down operations in the country by 31 December 2025.
An archived version of this post can be seen
here.
(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.) Is it true?: While five MTV channels will cease to operate this year in the UK, this information is not true for MTV India. How do we know?: We ran a keyword search for 'MTV India' and came across several news reports related to the claim.
However, these
articles, such as ones published by said that the decision was announced for five channels in the UK and that the move would Exchange4media, not affect India.
MTV is shutting down five channels in the UK, Paramount announced.
(Source:
E4m/Altered by The Quint)
None of the channel's social media accounts — on
Facebook, X, or Instagram — carry any announcement of this kind.
MTV is licensed by JioStar in India, who too, have not shared any information or published a
press release about the channel shutting down operations by the end of 2025 in India.
We reached out to JioStar over email, whose representative confirmed to The Quint that, " The news is not true for India."
Conclusion: MTV India is not shutting down its operations by 31 December 2025. (Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at WhatsApp at 9540511818 and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories webqoof@thequint.com .) here