Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Cow Attacking Luxury Car Viral as Real

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Showing Cow Attacking Luxury Car Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter concluded that the video was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra & Faizan Ahmad
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This clip has been created using AI and is not real.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This clip has been created using AI and is not real. 

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a cow jumping and destroying an orange luxury car is going viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing claimed that it was a real incident that happened in India.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.

  • This video is not real and was created using artificial intelligence (AI).

  • AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-meter, confirmed the same and concluded that the video was AI-generated.

Also ReadFact-Check: Has PMO India Launched a Hotline To Report Corruption? No!

What we found: At first, we slowed the viral video and noticed some flaws such as the text on the boards in the background being unclear and distorted.

Here is a close-up of the signboards.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • Such discrepancies are often noticed in AI-generated videos which led us to test it on AI-detection tool, DeepFake-O-Meter. It concluded that the clip was created using AI.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter/Screenshot) 

  • Team WebQoof ran a relevant keyword search and found an Instagram page named 'Aikalaakari' where the viral video was uploaded.

  • The page's username made note that the clips were created using AI.

  • We went through the Instagram page and found similar videos created using AI. You can view them here and here.

Conclusion: This viral video of a cow attacking a luxury car is not real but has been created using AI.

Also ReadEdited Wire Screenshot Falsely Claims Modi Told ECI To Add Fake Voters for Bihar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT