Old Video Viral as Pakistani Soldiers Dancing Amid Border Clash With Afghanistan

A video allegedly showing Pakistan Army soldiers dancing enthusiastically beside a vehicle has gone viral on social media.
Users claimed that the soldiers were celebrating amid the recent conflict and border clashes with Afghanistan.
Users sharing the clip wrote, "Pashtun Warriors of Pakistani Forces Standing Tall at the Frontier, after roasting Afghan khawarij. Courage, discipline, and precision our troops crushed every threat and protected the homeland with pride." (sic.)
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video on YouTube from uploaded by a channel named 'BeTech Tv.'
The video was titled, "Alak Nare chinaar dae. ‘Officers dance with the Pakistan Army." (sic.)
The clip also featured soldiers in uniforms performing a dance in a rough outdoor setting close to a white vehicle and Pakistan's flag, as shown in the viral video.
We were unable to find any credible evidence to prove that the viral clip was linked to the recent altercations between the two countries.
Additionally, Team WebQoof was unable to find the exact context behind the video in question.
Pakistan-Afghanistan present situation: The conflict between the two countries saw major escalation of border violence, drone strikes, and retaliatory attacks, making it the region’s most serious clash in years.
Pakistani forces conducted airstrikes in Kabul and other Afghan provinces targeting the leadership of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which resulted in Taliban retaliation with attacks on Pakistani border posts and ground fighting along key areas of the Durand Line, reported DW News.
Dozens were killed in the clashes, with Pakistan reporting 23 soldiers dead and the Taliban, nine, noted Reuters.
Conclusion: The viral video predates the recent conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It dates back to 2020.
