No, This Video Doesn’t Show the Official Anthem for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The video was created using the help of AI tools.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An approximately three-minute-long video is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows the official anthem song for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Team WebQoof received a query on its WhatsApp tipline regarding the viral video as well. Archives of similar such claims could be viewed here and here.

What are the facts?: The claim is false. The video could be traced back to August 2025, when a YouTube channel shared it as the "official fan song" for the FIFA tournament.

  • Additionally, it has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

What led us to the truth?: We noticed that the video mentioned the names of three countries: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

  • Using this as a hint, we conducted a keyword search with the words "fifa anthem us mexico canada" on YouTube.

  • This directed us to the same visuals uploaded on a verified channel called 'Burning Crazy'.

    It was posted on 24 August with a title that said, "FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem | Unidos (USA • Canada • Mexico) | Official Fan Song."

  • Under the "How this content was made" section, one can see the label of altered or synthetic content. This usually means that the visuals or the audio has been edited or generated digitally.

  • This pointed that the video was generated using the help of AI tools.

What did detection tools show?: We passed the video through two detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.

  • The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.

  • Two detectors of the second tool conclusively showed that the video was artificially generated.

  • The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI one.

    (Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Evidently, the video does not carry the official anthem for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you.

Topics:  fifa world cup   Football   Webqoof 

Stay Updated
