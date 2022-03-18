WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Trends Around Elections and The Kashmir Files

Here's a round-up of all that had misled the public this week.
From a photo showing Rhode Island's recognition for 'The Kashmir Files', fake Twitter accounts of Akhilesh Yadav’s children to an unrelated video of a drunk cop in Punjab after AAP's win, here's a round-up of all that had misled the public this week.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' shared a photograph of a certificate issued by the American state of Rhode Island claiming that the state had "recognised Kashmir Genocide" because of his movie.
The claim followed the recent release of the movie, which highlights the ordeals faced by the Kashmiri Pandits. The movie has been promoted by several prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders with some states making the movie tax-free.
However, the claim was false and misleading. The image Agnihotri shared showed a citation that only recognised the premiere of the movie in Rhode Island.
BJP's victory was announced on 10 March in Uttar Pradesh. Around the election trend, two social media accounts claiming to be Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's children – Aditi Yadav and Arjun Yadav – gained popularity for supporting and defending their father's party and work.
The account claims to be Yadavs' family member.
However, neither of the two accounts with a following of over 42,000 and 1.68 lakh respectively, were associated with any of the Yadav family children. These accounts were impersonating Aditi and Arjun Yadav.
An old video of a turbaned police personnel in an inebriated state is being circulated on social media while taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who took an oath on 16 March.
This comes after AAP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Punjab. The standup comedian-turned-politician won from the Dhuri seat.
However, WebQoof team could trace the video back to 2017, which shows the man failing to lift himself from the ground despite repeated attempts, making it clear that it is not linked to polls.
Although we have not been able to independently verify the exact location of the video, the fact that it happened after Bhagwant Mann won the polls is false.
A video showing senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani in a theatre is being shared on social media claiming that he cried while watching Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.
The movie has garnered a lot of attention since its released on 11 March. Several videos of moviegoers making provocative communal statements inside cinema halls started surfacing on social media.
However, the video is from 2020, when Advani got emotional during the film screening of 'Shikara', another movie based on the exodus of a Kashmiri Pandit couple from the Valley following the insurgency in the 1990s. This movie was made by Oscar-nominated director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a lot of misleading visuals have been making rounds on social media.
One of them is this 12-minute-long video showing heavy firing and blasts across a sandy landscape, with military personnel appearing to detect and defuse explosives while training.
It claims to show "leaked footage of heavy war" between Russia and Ukraine.
However, the video is from 2011 and shows US military personnel in Kandahar, Afghanistan conducting a military operation named 'Operation Creature Pan Kalay,' along with Afghan soldiers.
