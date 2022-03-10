Amid AAP Landslide in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Leads in Dhuri; Set to Be Next CM

As counting for the Punjab Assembly elections continues, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri, his constituency, where he is up against Congress candidate and sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy.

The AAP has made massive gains in the counting so far, and is leading in over 80 seats, far ahead of the Congress.

Mann, who heads the AAP's Punjab unit, and is a 2-term and sitting MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency, is the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab. If AAP wins the election, as trends show it is set to, Mann will become the next Punjab chief minister.

Mann had risen to prominence after defeating Shiromani Akali Dal veteran and former union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.