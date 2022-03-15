No, Video Doesn't Show Yogi Adityanath Crying While Watching 'The Kashmir Files'

A video, which shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath breaking down, in what appears to be a theatre, is being shared with a claim that he cried while watching Vivek Agnihotri's newly-released film 'The Kashmir Files'.

The film deals with the issue of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990s.

However, we found that the video is from an event which was held in Gorakhpur in 2017, where Adityanath got emotional.