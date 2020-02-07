‘Shikara’ Review: Competent Acting Lifts an Otherwise Safe Film

The tonality changes and it’s commendable how restrained the narrative still is. Everything happens quickly. The Pandits’ have no choice but to run for their lives leaving their homes behind. At the refugee camp in Jammu, things are depressing. Someone mentions how “parliament mein shor machega” because so many Pandits have been displaced but there is an eerie silence and nothing happens. The point that somewhere we probably let down our own people by our apathy towards their condition is made without raising the pitch. And then we return to the two lovers and how their identity is linked to the land that they now can’t return to. Life slowly ebbs to normal but it will never be the same again, will it?