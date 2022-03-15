Yogi's Cabinet: Here Are Some Leaders Likely to Get Ministerial Berths in UP

With Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at the helm of affairs in Uttar Pradesh for a historic second term, there is widespread speculation over the new faces to be inducted and the old ones who will be retained in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tops the list of leaders who may be expelled from office, after he lost his Sirathu seat to SP leader and newcomer Pallavi Patel.

With cabinet formation imminent, here are some of the leaders likely to get ministerial berths: