WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Farmers’ Protest, Haldwani Violence & More

From false claims around the ongoing farmers' protest to an unrelated video being falsely linked to the recent violence that broke out in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, here are some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.
A picture of highly modified tractors went viral on social media with a claim that it showed vehicles being used by farmers in the ongoing protest around Delhi.
While we found several news reports indicating that modified tractors were being used during the protests, this specific image was generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
A video which showed a police personnel getting stuck under a tractor's wheels during a rally by protesting farmers was circulated as recent visuals from the ongoing farmers' protest.
However, the video dated back to August 2023 when farmers in Longowal in Punjab's Sangrur district were protesting for compensation for lost harvest.
A set of three images was being shared on the internet to claim that it showed giant mummified pharaohs that were discovered in 1920s.
People sharing the images said that these mummies were found by Howard Carter in a tomb excavation in Egypt.
However, we found that these images were AI generated. Team WebQoof found several discrepancies in the images, which can be seen in our video below.
After violence erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, a video of a police personnel addressing a mob aggressively went viral on social media with a claim that the visuals are from the recent violence.
However, the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.
Speaking to Team WebQoof, Damoh SP's office confirmed that the fight took place between a tailor from the Muslim community and a group of men belonging to the Hindu community.
The police had to intervene when the clash escalated into a big fight.
An image of a plastic bottle with a sticker, which carried a QR code, went viral on the internet with a claim that people would receive Rs 5 for returning empty plastic bottles in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
However, the claim was misleading.
The sticker on the bottle is actually for a Deposit Refund System (DRS) by an organisation called The Kabadiwala that involves the buyer paying a refundable deposit, which can be collected once the item is returned.
So in this case, if the bottle was priced at Rs 10, the buyer has to pay Rs 15 and then would be eligible to get the deposited amount of Rs 5 after returning the empty bottle.
