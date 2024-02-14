Old Video of Modified Tractor Is Being Falsely Linked to Farmers' Protests

Fact-Check: An old video of a modified tractor from Turkey is being falsely shared to farmers' protests in Delhi.
A video showing a modified tractor is going viral on social media amidst the farmers' protest in Delhi.
The claim states that the farmers involved in the protests own such tractors and further insinuates that they can afford such modifications because of their wealth.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse search image on some of them. This led to an Instagram post from 1 February which had posted the same video.
This was shared by a Turkish media outlet “Ortakoy Haberim” and the caption stated that it shows Duplex cabin tractor.
We also noticed text “HATTAT 260G” written on the tractor. This tractor is made by a company called Hattat Traktor based in Cerkezkoy, Turkey.
You can find more details about the non-modified tractor seen in the viral video here.
We found a longer version of the video shared on TikTok on 27 January 2023 and this account is of Turkish origin has shared several videos of tractors.
In the video, we noticed a yellow board at the back of the tractor which read, "Celik Aku”, name of a battery company based in Turkey.
Screenshots from the longer version of the video.
Conclusion: An old video of a modified tractor from Turkey is being falsely shared to farmers' protests in Delhi.
