AI-Generated Images Passed Off as Real Visuals of People Living in Tent in Gaza

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An image of two children sleeping on a puddle of water inside a tent is being shared on social media platforms as a recent visual from Palestine.
What do the viral posts say?: Those sharing the image have uploaded with a caption that said, "We will Never forget. We will NEVER stop sharing. Free Palestine."
Several other images are also being shared to claim that they depict the sufferings of people in Gaza.
What is the truth?: All these images have been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
We noticed some discrepancies in the images and passed them through a detection tool, which indicated that all of them were indeed AI-generated.
Hints in the viral image: A closer at one of the children's feet shows misshapen toes which is usually an indicator of an image being created using the help of AI tools.
Further, we found that the viral image also carried a watermark that said, "BingAi by LB."
The image had a common discrepancy which is seen in AI images.
The image also carried a watermark.
Looking for the source of the image: We performed a keyword search on Google using the viral claim and supplementing with "lb". This directed us to the same image shared on an Instagram account called 'lb_tengkorak'.
The post was shared on 28 January and its caption carried several hashtags, such as #bingimagecreator #crazyimaginations.
This indicated towards the possibility of the images being generated using the help of AI tools.
The post carried all the images that has gone viral on social media platforms.
We have reached out to the user for their inputs and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.
Passing all the images through detection tools: Team WebQoof used the help of an AI detection tool namely 'Hive Moderation' to verify the images.
The tool clearly indicated that all the viral images were likely to be AI-generated, with the probability being over 98 percent in each case.
Conclusion: It is clear that several AI-generated images are being shared to falsely claim that they show recent visuals from Gaza.
