Old Video of Man Facing Water Cannon Linked To Ongoing Farmers Protests

A video which shows a man facing the pressure of a water cannon is being shared on social media platforms with users linking it to the ongoing farmers' protest around Delhi.
What is the truth?: The video is old and is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protest.
It could be traced back to November 2020, when thousands of farmers protested against the Indian government's new farm laws.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found a longer version uploaded on a Facebook account named 'Sukhdev Singh Phagwara'.
The video was shared on 27 November 2020, and its caption, when translated to English, said, "Punjabi lion!! We faced real cannons with laughter, water cannons are nothing."
Other sources: On searching further, we found the same video published on an unverified YouTube channel.
It was shared on 11 December 2020 and was captioned, "Steel man| Sikh man unmoved by water cannon during a farmer protest| punjab| singhu border."
The video also had a watermark that said, "ABP News Exclusive."
News reports: Team WebQoof found a report that carried a screenshot of the video. It said that thousands of farmers and their supporters in the northern part of India protested against the central government's new farm laws.
It further said that the administration used tear gas shells and water cannons to deter the farmers who took to the streets.
The report was last updated on 2 December 2020.
Conclusion: This video of a person withstanding the pressure of water cannon is old and unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protest.
