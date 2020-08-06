PUBG New Update: Ancient Secret Mode, Gold Pharaoh Suit and More

A new update has arrived for the popular mobile battle royale game PUBG, bringing in new in-game events, rewards and a new gaming mode called the Ancient Secret Mode.

The new mode can be accessed from the main menu via the Mode selection screen. In this mode, players can explore a gloomy “Ancient Secret” two-storey building location in the Miramar and Erangel maps.

The new update also offers a new Golden Pharaoh X-Suit Outfit set which players can unlock along with the Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide and Mummy costumes. Players can upgrade their outfits up to six levels, a first in the game.

With each new outfit, players will receive an exclusive Treasure Crate, which will unlock rewards like Pharaoh coins, Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and more.

The update also adds a new Team Gun Game four vs four gameplay in the Arena mode which will be made available to users on weekends.