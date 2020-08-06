PUBG New Update: Ancient Secret Mode, Gold Pharaoh Suit and More
The update also adds a new Team Gun Game four vs four gameplay in the Arena mode.
A new update has arrived for the popular mobile battle royale game PUBG, bringing in new in-game events, rewards and a new gaming mode called the Ancient Secret Mode.
The new mode can be accessed from the main menu via the Mode selection screen. In this mode, players can explore a gloomy “Ancient Secret” two-storey building location in the Miramar and Erangel maps.
The new update also offers a new Golden Pharaoh X-Suit Outfit set which players can unlock along with the Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide and Mummy costumes. Players can upgrade their outfits up to six levels, a first in the game.
With each new outfit, players will receive an exclusive Treasure Crate, which will unlock rewards like Pharaoh coins, Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and more.
The update also adds a new Team Gun Game four vs four gameplay in the Arena mode which will be made available to users on weekends.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.