Old Video of Woman Shouting at Protestors Linked To Ongoing Farmers Protest

A video showing an old woman purportedly shouting at farmers for protesting on the roads is being shared as a recent incident.

What have the users said?: Those sharing wrote that an elderly woman criticised the protesters, stating that the government is providing them with everything for free, and yet they are causing inconvenience to the public "despite not being genuine farmers", linking it to the recent protests being held along the Punjab-Haryana border.

Who shared it?: This post was also shared by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, Sadhvi Prachi. Here is an archive of her post.