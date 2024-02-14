Old Video of Woman Shouting at Protestors Linked To Ongoing Farmers Protest

A video showing an old woman purportedly shouting at farmers for protesting on the roads is being shared as a recent incident.
What have the users said?: Those sharing wrote that an elderly woman criticised the protesters, stating that the government is providing them with everything for free, and yet they are causing inconvenience to the public "despite not being genuine farmers", linking it to the recent protests being held along the Punjab-Haryana border.
Who shared it?: This post was also shared by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, Sadhvi Prachi. Here is an archive of her post.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
What is the truth?: The claim is false.
We found an older version of this video from 5 November 2022 which predates the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country.
How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search in Punjabi and English language on social media platforms as well as Google reverse image search on the keyframes of the video.
We came across a video from a Facebook page listed under 'Media and News' called 'Sangrur Khabarsaar' from 5 November 2022.
Upon comparing the two videos, we found that they were the same one. The video was later deleted by the page, however, we found that the same video was also uploaded by others around the same time.
The video was uploaded with the caption that read, "During a viral video, an elderly woman was questioning the people who were on a sit-in protest, organised by a farmer's union."
What did the woman say?: We loosely translated what the woman said in the video which read as:
"The government has waived off your money. Everything is given for free. They have given you whatever you asked for. What else do you want? What is our fault in this, tell us. What is our fault?"
The Quint has reached out to the Facebook page for more details about the incident and the story will be updated once the response is received.
Farmers Protest 2024: Over 200 farmers' unions are taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.
Demands: Their top demands include minimum support price (MSP) guarantee law, justice in Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, increase import duty on agricultural commodities, ₹10,000/- monthly pension, 200 days employment under MNREGA, amongst others.
Farmer leaders and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai held a meeting on Monday. However, the talks were "inconclusive".
The X accounts of several farmer union leaders and farmer organisations have been blocked upon government request.
Congress has assured a legal guarantee on MSP if the party re-elected to power.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government reportedly rejected the Centre's proposal to turn a stadium into a temporary jail to hold the farmers.
You can catch live updates of the farmers agitation here.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old, from 2022, and not recent. It is being falsely linked to the ongoing protests staged by farmers.
