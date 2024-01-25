No, These Clips Do Not Show World Leaders Arriving in India for Ram Mandir

None of the world leaders seen in this viral compilation were in attendance at the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A compilation of clips, which shows world leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others deplaning has gone viral on social media.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the compilation are claiming that it shows world leaders arriving in India for the consecration ceremony of the idol in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)
But...?: The claim is false. All clips are from September 2023 and show world leaders arriving in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.
How did we find out?: We took screenshots of the parts of the videos which showed different world leaders, and ran reverse image searches on each of them.
Results for all searches mentioned that the clips showed them arriving in New Delhi on 8 September 2023, for the G20 summit.
The first clip shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his eldest son Xavier deplaning and waving to the people standing by.
News organisation India Today shared several photographs of Sunak and Murthy arriving in India of the G20 summit in September 2023, in their photo story about the latter's outfit .
You can watch The Quint's video of their arrival here.
Stock image website Alamy also carried a photograph of the pair, showing Murthy in the same colourful skirt and the British prime minister wearing the same tie.
The clip of Al Nahyan arriving at New Delhi's airport in September 2023 for the G20 summit was shared by news agency ANI on their verified X account.
A longer version of the video was uploaded to Sansad TV's official YouTube channel as well.
The reverse image search for visuals Albanese arriving with his parner led us to a photo on stock image website Shutterstock, which mentioned that it showed them in India for the G20 summit.
We were able to confirm that the photo was from their arrival on 8 September, as Haydon can be seen in the same brightly patterned blue dress.
The photo was published with a caption about the G20 summit in India.
We came across a part of the clip seen in the viral claim in a video story by The Times of India as well.
We came across a video of the Turkish President and First Lady Erdogan in another report by The Times of India.
The Quint also shared a video of the two arriving in India for the G20 summit on 8 September 2023.
A reverse image search for a screenshot of this clip led us to a Zee News report about the Brazilian leader reaching India for the G20 summit.
A video of the da Silvas arriving in India was also published to Sansad TV's channel.
The video of Chinese Premier Li Qiang deplaning is also related to the G20 summit in India in September 2023.
We found the same visuals in reports by Deccan Herald and The Print, which mentioned that Qiang was attending the summit in lieu of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Jinping did not attend the G20 summit. China was represented by premier Li Qiang.
By running a reverse image search, we found the same video of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arriving in India for the G20 summit on Sansad TV's YouTube channel.
You can watch The Quint's video of his arrival here.
Conclusion: All videos show world leaders arriving in India for the G20 summit in September 2023, not for the consecration ceremony of the idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)