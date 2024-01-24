Ind vs Eng: England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Flies Back to UK To Resolve Visa Issue

Expressing his frustration, England captain Ben Stokes remarked, "I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. I am more frustrated for him. I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. I feel for him."

The British government has responded to the situation, with a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stating, "We expect India to treat British citizens fairly at all times in its visa processes." The issues faced by British citizens with Pakistani heritage have been previously raised with the Indian High Commissioner in London.