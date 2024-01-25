'Wanted to Join Army': Father of Delhi Minor Who Died After 'Assault' By Seniors

"My child was beaten so badly that he could not get out of bed till his last breath. No one can explain what we are going through."

Tears don't stop rolling down the eyes of 40-year-old Rahul Saraswat and his 37-year-old wife Soni as they recount the loss of their 12-year-old son Kintan who passed away on 20 January – nine days after he was allegedly beaten up by his seniors at a government school in North Delhi. Meanwhile, their 13-year-old daughter Tannu stays mum, finding comfort in repeatedly hugging her grandmother.

As the family sits inside their modest two-bedroom house in Shastri Nagar, Rahul tells The Quint, "I didn't lose a child; I lost my soul with him... what did my child do to deserve this? Why did God do this to us?"