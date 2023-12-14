Biden’s Republic Day Snub: Will it Reverse the Strides Made in India-US Ties?

Media reports confirm that President Joe Biden will not be coming to New Delhi to be the chief guest at the 2024 Republic Day celebrations. There was informed speculation that India was trying to organise a Quad summit in conjunction with Biden’s visit for which the Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers would also come to Delhi.

Yesterday, government 'sources’ told the media that the Quad summit will be held later in 2024, thereby, indicating that Biden would not be visiting India in January for the Republic Day.

An invitation to a foreign leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day is a great diplomatic honour that India bestows on him/her and the country he/she leads. It is also the highest-level state visit in the Indian diplomatic calendar.