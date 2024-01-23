Old Video of Sikhs Singing Prayers Falsely Linked to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

The video dates back to 2019 and shows a prayer meet in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a gathering of Sikhs singing prayer songs for Lord Rama has gone viral on social media.
What is the claim?: Those sharing the claim are saying, "Today Sikhs and Hindus together remembered Prabhu Ram and Guru Nanak Dev ji at Ram Ki Pedhi, Paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji," linking it to the Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out?: We looked for the video on YouTube using 'Sanatan Sikhs Bolo Ram' as keywords.
This led us to a longer version of the viral video on a verified YouTube channel called 'Bhai Manpreet Singh Ji Kanpuri', which had premiered on 8 April 2020.
Both videos show the same people, singing the same sing.
The clip shared in the viral video starts at the 40:15-minute mark into this video.
The video's ticker mentioned that it shows the Annual Akhand Keerthan Samagam held in Mumbai on 24 February 2019, and also showed the text 'akj.org.'
This video carried several details about the event, which was held in Mumbai in 2019.
Taking a cue from this, we visited the website to look for more information.
Its 'About' section mentioned that the Akhand Kirtani Jatha (AKJ) is a congregation of Sikhs, who gather to sing hymns and prayers in front of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (the holy book for Sikhs).
Their website led us to the group's YouTube channel, where a full video of the prayer meet was uploaded in February 2019.
Conclusion: A five-year-old video is being shared to claim that it shows Sikhs and Hindus coming together to sing prayers about Lord Rama, on the day of the Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)