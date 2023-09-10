G20 Summit in Delhi LIVE Updates: After the conclusion of three key meetings and bilateral talks with UK, Japanese, and Italian counterparts on Day 1 of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and world leaders will kick off the second day with a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.
The leaders will then go to the main venue Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan for the third meeting of the summit themed 'One Future'.
The meeting will be followed by the formal adoption of the G20 Leaders' Declaration, which gained consensus on Saturday.
PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with leaders of six more countries on Sunday.
Here are some of the top events to look forward to for the day:
The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat and lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi.
They will also attend a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.
The leaders will also participate in a tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.
United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak will visit the Akshardham Temple.
PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from France, Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Brazil and Nigeria. There will also be talks with Canada on the sidelines.
UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi
PM Modi, World Leaders Pay Respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations observe a minute of silence and lay a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, 10 September - Day-2 of the G20 Summit being hosted in Delhi.
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Arrives At Rajghat
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the morning of Sunday, 10 September -- Day-2 of the G20 Summit being held in Delhi.