Video of Traditional Javanese Dance Goes Viral Again With False Communal Claim

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show an incident in Pakistan where a Christian girl was forced to convert to Islam after suffering sexual assault.
One of the posts that shared the video with this claim garnered over 12 lakh views on X.
How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video in September 2026 when it was shared, claiming to show a Congress-supporting girl in Ladakh being abducted from her home by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers as instructed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Kumar.
We ran a keyword search using words from the claim and found no credible sources sharing the video or any reports on it.
Following this, we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on Instagram, carrying similar visuals.
The video, uploaded on by Instagram user tubagusjakaa, was captioned, "Mendem Jaranan".
We searched the keyword and found that Jaranan, or Kuda Lumping, is a traditional Javanese dance that is native to Java, Indonesia.
The dancers ride bamboo horses and often enter a possessed or trance-like state.
The video shows a Jaranan performance.
The account that uploaded the video has shared similar videos of people performing the art form.
Conclusion: The video doesn't show communal violence and shows a performance of Jaranan, a traditional Javanese dance native to Indonesia.
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