Pakistan Envoy Summoned After Naval Ship Collides with Indian Navy Vessel

An Indian Navy warship and a Pakistani naval vessel collided in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on the evening of 15 September 2026. The incident occurred during a routine surveillance mission by the Indian ship. No major damage was reported to either vessel. Following the collision, India summoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi to register a formal protest and called the conduct of the Pakistani naval unit “unacceptable and unprofessional.”