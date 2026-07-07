Indian-Origin Businessman Posed as CIA Agent To Secure Indonesia Defence Deal

Legal documents referenced in the OCCRP investigation reveal that Niels Troost, a former business partner of Srivastava, filed lawsuits in California and New York. Troost alleges that Srivastava was given a 50% stake in his company and subsequently leveraged this position to accompany Prabowo Subianto to meetings in Washington and Jakarta in 2020. These meetings reportedly involved discussions on major military acquisitions, including fighter jets and other equipment, with Srivastava allegedly asserting in recorded calls that he worked for the CIA.