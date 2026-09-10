AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared To Show Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a volcanic eruption in Indonesia.
According to the claim, the video shows the eruption of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia, which sent volcanic activity into the sky.
Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island in Indonesia, started erupting on , spreading ash and leading to disruption of hundreds of flights.
Business news channel NDTV Profit also shared the same visuals with a similar claim
How did we find out?: While observing the video, we noticed some visual inconsistencies.
For instance, at the beginning of the clip, a man in a blue shirt is seen to be standing in front of a car.
However, four seconds into the video, the car seemingly drives through him, which doesn't make logical sense.
We also noticed that a man in a grey T-shirt who is visible at the beginning vanishes midway through the video.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.
Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that two of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of the volcanic eruption in Indonesia.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)