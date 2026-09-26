Unrelated Video From Russia Falsely Shared as Riyadh Airport After Houthi Strike

advertisement
A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia ablaze after Houthi strikes.
What does the video show?: The video shows a building on fire, with smoke rising out of it.
The video goes viral amid the growing conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
News organisation National Herald also shared the video with a similar claim.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is old and shows Russia's Sadovod market on fire.
How did we find out?: We noticed an inscription on the building that is visible in the video.
After running a translation check, we found that it translates to 'Sadovod Market', which is a shopping complex located in Moscow, Russia.
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video with visuals similar to the viral video.
However, the video shows a different angle of the fire from the viral video.
The video is captioned, "Sadovod Market, Moscow"
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found a few reports on the incident.
Online news portal MSK1.RU published a report stating that the Sadovod shopping mall was engulfed in flames on the night of .
After geolocating Sadovod Market on Google Maps, we were able to confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.
What happened recently:
The Iran-backed Houthis stated that they have targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh on
They made the statement hours after a blaze at a fuel depot near Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows Russia's Sadovod market on fire.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)