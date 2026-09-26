Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video From Russia Falsely Shared as Riyadh Airport After Houthi Strike

Unrelated Video From Russia Falsely Shared as Riyadh Airport After Houthi Strike

We found out that the video dates back to July and shows a shopping complex in Russia.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia ablaze after Houthi strikes.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia ablaze after Houthi strikes. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia ablaze after Houthi strikes.

What does the video show?: The video shows a building on fire, with smoke rising out of it.

  • The video goes viral amid the growing conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

  • News organisation National Herald also shared the video with a similar claim.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is old and shows Russia's Sadovod market on fire.

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How did we find out?: We noticed an inscription on the building that is visible in the video.

  • After running a translation check, we found that it translates to 'Sadovod Market', which is a shopping complex located in Moscow, Russia.

Screengrab from the video.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video with visuals similar to the viral video.

  • However, the video shows a different angle of the fire from the viral video.

  • The video is captioned, "Sadovod Market, Moscow"

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found a few reports on the incident.

  • Online news portal MSK1.RU published a report stating that the Sadovod shopping mall was engulfed in flames on the night of 17 June.

Here's a preview of the report by MSK1.RU. 

(Source: MSK1.RU/Screenshot)

  • After geolocating Sadovod Market on Google Maps, we were able to confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.

What happened recently:

  • The Iran-backed Houthis stated that they have targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh on 19 September 2026.

  • They made the statement hours after a blaze at a fuel depot near Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Here's the preview of a report by DW News. 

(Source: DW News/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old and shows Russia's Sadovod market on fire.

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