This Video Doesn’t Show 'Congress-Supporting Girl' Being Abducted by RSS Workers

A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show a girl in Ladakh being abducted from her home by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers as instructed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Kumar.
The video is being shared with the caption which reads, "In Ladakh, BJP leader Vinay Kumar allegedly had a Congress-supporting girl abducted from her home through RSS workers."
The post on X has garnered over 32 lakh views.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a performance of Jaranan, a traditional Javanese dance native to Indonesia.
How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search using words from the claim and could not find any credible sources sharing the video or any reports on it.
Following this, we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Instagram user tubagusjakaa that featured similar visuals.
The caption reads, "Mendem Jaranan"
We searched for it and found out that Jaranan, or Kuda Lumping, is a traditional Javanese dance that is native to Java, Indonesia.
The dancers ride bamboo horses and often enter a possessed or trance-like state.
The video shows a Jaranan performance.
The account that uploaded the video has shared similar videos of people performing the art form.
Conclusion: The video shows a performance of Jaranan, a traditional Javanese dance, native to Indonesia.
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