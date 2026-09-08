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This Video Doesn’t Show 'Congress-Supporting Girl' Being Abducted by RSS Workers

The video shows a traditional dance performance named Jaranan, native to Indonesia.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show a girl in Ladakh being abducted from her home by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers as instructed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Kumar.

  • The video is being shared with the caption which reads, "In Ladakh, BJP leader Vinay Kumar allegedly had a Congress-supporting girl abducted from her home through RSS workers."

  • The post on X has garnered over 32 lakh views.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a performance of Jaranan, a traditional Javanese dance native to Indonesia.

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How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search using words from the claim and could not find any credible sources sharing the video or any reports on it.

  • Following this, we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Instagram user tubagusjakaa that featured similar visuals.

  • The caption reads, "Mendem Jaranan"

  • We searched for it and found out that Jaranan, or Kuda Lumping, is a traditional Javanese dance that is native to Java, Indonesia.

  • The dancers ride bamboo horses and often enter a possessed or trance-like state.

  • The video shows a Jaranan performance.

  • The account that uploaded the video has shared similar videos of people performing the art form.

Conclusion: The video shows a performance of Jaranan, a traditional Javanese dance, native to Indonesia.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  BJP   Congress   RSS 

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