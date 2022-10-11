Video of MP Police Punishing Boys With Toy Trumpets Shared as From Bihar

The claim suggests that the incident happened in Bihar's Gopalganj.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A 27-second long video, which shows police officers asking two boys to blow a toy trumpet into each other's ears, is being widely shared with a claim that the incident happened in Bihar's Gopalganj.
In the latter part of the video, the two boys can also be seen doing sit-ups while holding their ears.
However, we found that the incident happened during the Navratri festival in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where these boys were reportedly caught blowing toy trumpets into other people's ears and then were punished by the police for it.
The claim suggests that the video is from Bihar's Gopalganj. The video was uploaded with a caption in Hindi, which said, "Our Gopalganj."
At the time of writing this article, this video had amassed around 37,000 views.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
We searched for the video on Google search engine using Hindi keywords and came across a report published by ABP News on 6 October, which had pictures of the boys seen in the viral video.
A comparison between both the images shows that they are from the same incident.
The report mentioned that the incident happened during the Navratri festival in Jabalpar, where police caught these boys troubling other people using these trumpets.
They were then instructed to blow trumpets into each other's ears to "teach them a lesson."
Similar news reports were also published by NDTV and The Indian Express.
These reports further led us to an ANI tweet, which carried the same video as the viral one.
Further, we also came across a report published by Dainik Bhaskar which mentioned that Jabalpur SP, Siddhartha Bahuguna, had directed Jabalpur police to be alert during the Navratri festival.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)