Video of MP Police Punishing Boys With Toy Trumpets Shared as From Bihar

A 27-second long video, which shows police officers asking two boys to blow a toy trumpet into each other's ears, is being widely shared with a claim that the incident happened in Bihar's Gopalganj.

In the latter part of the video, the two boys can also be seen doing sit-ups while holding their ears.

However, we found that the incident happened during the Navratri festival in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where these boys were reportedly caught blowing toy trumpets into other people's ears and then were punished by the police for it.