Video of Crocodile From MP’s Residential Area Falsely Linked to Bengaluru Rains

The claim suggests that the incident is from Bengaluru.
A video that shows a crocodile swimming in the flooded street of a residential society is going viral on the internet with a claim that the incident happened in Bengaluru's Bellandur.
The claim comes amidst the heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, which has led to chaos in the city, where several areas have been submerged in water. The incessant downpour has resulted in several lakes overflowing, eventually flooding the roads in various residential areas. Some societies have also been evacuated, owing to the waterlogging.
However, we found that the video being shared is from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where an 8-foot-long crocodile entered a residential society after heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in August and after more than an hour-long operation, the crocodile was finally captured, putting an end to the residents' panic.
Several users have shared this clip containing the text, “Crocodile come for a walk in bangalore roads (sic).”
We extracted several key frames of the video using InVID, a video verification tool, and performed a reverse image search, supplementing them with keywords such as “crocodile enters society.”
This led us to a report published on 15 August by ABP News, which mentioned that the incident took place on 14 August near the old bus stand in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.
Similar news reports were published by NDTV and News 18.
The crocodile was eventually captured after more than an hour long operation by the rescue team of Madhav National Park, and it was then released in Sankhya Sagar Lake.
The Quint's reporter, Vishnukant Tiwari, also confirmed the location of the incident and said, "The incident is of area behind private bus stand near Mahavir Nagar area in Shivpuri."
Evidently, a video of an incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri which took place in August is being falsely linked to Bengaluru floods.
