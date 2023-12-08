Old Clip of Fish Flopping Around in Georgia Falsely Linked to Chennai Floods

Fact-check: An old video showing several fishes wriggling around in Georgia's supermarket is being falsely linked to Chennai floods.
A video showing several fish flopping and wriggling around on the floor of a supermarket is being linked to Chennai floods.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a YouTube video.
This was shared by a channel named 'ViralHog' on 5 February 2018.
According to the description of the video, this incident happened in Georgia.
Further, we came across news reports by Mirror and Daily Mail from 11 and 12 February 2018, respectively.
Both reports carried the same video and stated that an aquarium tank shattered in a supermarket named Carrefour in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Following which, several fish from the tank fell out on the ground and wriggled around in shallow water.
The report shows fish helplessly wriggling around the floor.
More about Chennai floods: Cyclone Michaung is the latest cyclone to have struck the Bay of Bengal, wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh since since 4 December.
At least 12 people are said to have died in Chennai, amid heavy rainfall induced by the cyclone.
According to the state government, Tamil Nadu witnessed three months of rain within just two days.
Conclusion: An old video showing several fish wriggling around in a Georgian supermarket is being falsely linked to the recent floods in Chennai.
