Chennai, India’s sixth largest city with a population of 5 million people, is running out of water. Since 2015, Chennai has seen floods, cyclones and heavy rainfall events.

And yet, by 2030, just 8 years from now, over 70% of Chennai will not have water.

Every year since 2015, Chennai has been living the collective trauma of the crisis. Every year, it is the same colonies that get affected. The same people who have to run for shelter.

The city gets an average of about 1,400 mm (55 inches) of rainfall a year. Known as a water-rich capital, Chennai hit the headlines in 2019 for being one of the first major cities in the world to run out of water — trucking in 10 million litres a day to hydrate its population. And yet in January 2021, it had the wettest January in decades.

The age-old adage, ‘Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink’ fits perfectly well to describe Chennai today.

I know exactly which streets will get flooded when it rains because it is the same story every monsoon. But the question that Chennaities like me are asking is why do we oscillate between a flood and drought-like situation year on year?



The truth is that while weather patterns have been erratic due to climate change, Chennai has added to its own woes as half the city has no stormwater drains and the rest of it is relying on what was built over 6 decades ago.