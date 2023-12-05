Cyclone Michaung Brings Life to a Halt in Chennai, Landfall in Andhra Soon

Cyclone Michaung, which has been battering Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu since Monday, 4 December, is set to make landfall near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast shortly.

8 dead: At least eight people have died in Chennai amid heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone.

According to officials, the cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 km per hour.