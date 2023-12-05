Cyclone Michaung Brings Life to a Halt in Chennai, Landfall in Andhra Soon

Cyclone Michaung, which has been battering Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu since Monday, 4 December, is set to make landfall near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast shortly.
8 dead: At least eight people have died in Chennai amid heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone.
According to officials, the cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 km per hour.
The Andhra Pradesh government issued an alert for eight districts: Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, Kakinada, and Tirupati, and West Godavari. Section 144 has also been imposed in the coastal areas of Puducherry till 6:00 PM on Tuesday.
Relief camps set up: Meanwhile, people living in low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh have been evacuated and more than 300 relief camps set up to cater to them, NDTV reported.
The India Meteorological Department has stated that areas located along coastal Andhra Pradesh will see extremely heavy rainfall in the coming hours.
Situation in Chennai
Meanwhile, while it has stopped raining in Chennai for now, most of the city remains submerged – with people in low-lying areas facing the most extreme difficulties.
Airport operations resume: The Chennai Airport resumed operations on Tuesday morning. This comes after planes were grounded due to the airstrip and other parts of the airport getting flooded.
A public holiday had been declared by the Tamil Nadu government for Chennai and neighbouring districts on Monday and Tuesday, according to The New Indian Express.
Private company employees in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have also been asked to work from home on Tuesday by the state government.
"The situation is being monitored by the Central and state governments at the highest level. I appeal to people to follow the advice of state government and stay home and stay safe until the situation improves," Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said.
