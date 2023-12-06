Michaung Wreaks Havoc: What Makes the Bay of Bengal a 'Hotbed' of Cyclones?

According to meteorologists, the most fertile area for cyclones to form tend to be shallow – and that's exactly what the Bay of Bengal is.

The Bay is more shallow than the Arabian Sea, and its larger surface area leads to faster heating, which causes faster evaporation. Faster evaporation thereby leads to a high-pressure zone being formed, which makes the region extremely unstable. All of these factors combined makes the area a hotbed for cyclonic formations.

The Bay is also characterised by high sea surface temperatures, which can trigger extremely destructive cyclones.

What further fuels the instability of the region is its geography. The Bay is surrounded by land on three sides, which adds to the moisture content. Low-lying areas, thus, are most at risk as they often get flooded when cyclones make landfall.