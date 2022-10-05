Clip of Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death in UK Viral With a False Communal Spin

The claim suggests that the video shows people from Hindu and Muslim communities fighting with each other.
A video of a clash is being shared with a claim that the incident is from London, where people from the Hindu and Muslim communities fought with each other over a cricket match.
The claim comes after a mob violence broke out in Leicester in September. The spate of violence was said to have begun after India defeated Pakistan in a match during the 2022 Asia Cup.
However, neither is this video of a fight between Hindus and Muslims, nor is it over a cricket match. The video is from London and it shows protests in solidarity with the growing uprising in Iran demanding freedom and against the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody following her arrest by the country's 'morality police'.
The anti-hijab protests in the Iran have led to demonstrations in many parts of the world.
The claim suggests that the video shows Hindus and Muslims fighting with each other in London over a cricket match. It goes on to question the multiculturalism in the United Kingdom.
At first we noticed a flag in the video which read, 'Freedom for Iran'.
The flag says "Freedom for Iran".
Taking this as a cue, we conducted a keyword search and came across a video report published on HuffPost, which carried the same video and mentioned that it showed 'protesters clashing with the police outside Iranian Embassy in London'.
We also came across a video uploaded by Daily Mail on its official YouTube channel on 26 September, and the description of the video provided additional context that it was from the anti-hijab protests that erupted in solidarity with Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini.
It read, "Members of a religious procession appeared to tussle with those protesting against the Ayatollah regime while others attempted to breach the walls of the Iranian Embassy."
Comparison between the two videos.
The video courtesy was given to one 'Paul Brown'. We ran a search on Twitter and found a tweet uploaded with the same video on 25 September.
The user had mentioned the location as 'Marble Arch London'. We were able to geolocate the video and establish that it was indeed from the same area in London.
We also came across multiple other reports on how the anti-hijab protests in Iran have spread across multiple cities in different parts of the world. A report published by the BBC on 26 September mentioned that dozens of protesters in London were seen waving Iran's pre-revolutionary flag.
Clearly, the video is from a London, and it shows protests in solidarity with Iran and not 'Hindu-Muslim clashes', as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
