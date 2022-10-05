Clip of Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death in UK Viral With a False Communal Spin

A video of a clash is being shared with a claim that the incident is from London, where people from the Hindu and Muslim communities fought with each other over a cricket match.

The claim comes after a mob violence broke out in Leicester in September. The spate of violence was said to have begun after India defeated Pakistan in a match during the 2022 Asia Cup.

However, neither is this video of a fight between Hindus and Muslims, nor is it over a cricket match. The video is from London and it shows protests in solidarity with the growing uprising in Iran demanding freedom and against the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody following her arrest by the country's 'morality police'.