BJP MLA Shares Old, Edited Clip to Claim Kejriwal ‘Hates’ Gujarat

A clipped video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA Harsh Sanghavi, along with other social media users, to falsely claim that Kejriwal ‘hates’ the people of Gujarat.
However, the video has been taken out of context. In the longer version, Kejriwal is seen referring to now Home Minister Amit Shah before he makes the aforementioned statement. The video dates back to October 2016.
CLAIM
Sanghavi shared the 14-second clip on Twitter and Facebook, garnering over 35,600 and 73,000 views respectively, at the time of writing this article.
The video has been captioned, “केजरीवाल जी गुजरात से इतनी नफ़रत क्यों” (Translation: “Why do you hate Gujarat so much, Kejriwal ji?”)
The video was also shared by other social media users with the same caption.
Facebook user ‘Shifuji’ had garnered over 47,000 views at the time of writing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A relevant keyword search led us to the original video uploaded by YouTube channel, ‘Mango News’ on 19 October 2016. The logo of the channel can also be seen in the viral clip.
The video was taken while the Delhi CM was addressing a rally in Surat, Gujarat. He accused the BJP of ‘crushing’ any dissent, while also referring to the clash between security forces and Patidars, during their agitation, led by Hardik Patel.
Alleging that Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani works at Shah’s bidding, around 10 minutes into the video, Kejriwal says “Amit Shah has a warning for Gujarat, Amit Shah has a challenge for Gujarat that I will run Gujarat as I wish, if you protest against me, I will crush you. People of Gujarat, do whatever you think you can, about this.”
The speech has been clipped to give an impression that Kejriwal made the statement. Delhi CM’s full address was also shared by Aam Aadmi Party on its YouTube channel, where this segment of the speech begins at the time stamp, 14:45.
The edited clip was shared amid elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, which took place on Sunday, 21 February. The counting will take place on Tuesday, 23 February, and the Panchayat and municipalities election will take place soon after, on 28 February.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined