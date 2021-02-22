BJP MLA Shares Old, Edited Clip to Claim Kejriwal ‘Hates’ Gujarat

The video was taken while the Delhi CM was addressing a rally in Surat, Gujarat. He accused the BJP of ‘crushing’ any dissent, while also referring to the clash between security forces and Patidars, during their agitation, led by Hardik Patel.

Alleging that Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani works at Shah’s bidding, around 10 minutes into the video, Kejriwal says “Amit Shah has a warning for Gujarat, Amit Shah has a challenge for Gujarat that I will run Gujarat as I wish, if you protest against me, I will crush you. People of Gujarat, do whatever you think you can, about this.”

The speech has been clipped to give an impression that Kejriwal made the statement. Delhi CM’s full address was also shared by Aam Aadmi Party on its YouTube channel, where this segment of the speech begins at the time stamp, 14:45.

The edited clip was shared amid elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, which took place on Sunday, 21 February. The counting will take place on Tuesday, 23 February, and the Panchayat and municipalities election will take place soon after, on 28 February.