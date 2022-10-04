Video of IUML March Shared as ‘Pakistan Flags’ Waved at Bharat Jodo Yatra

A video of a group of people, walking with banners and green flags with a crescent moon and a star, is being widely shared on social media to claim that it showed Pakistan's national flag being waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

However, this is false. The flags in the video are those of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and are not the Pakistani national flag.

The video clip shows a banner with a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a song playing in the background that says 'Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming'.