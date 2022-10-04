Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of IUML March Shared as ‘Pakistan Flags’ Waved at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Video of IUML March Shared as ‘Pakistan Flags’ Waved at Bharat Jodo Yatra

The IUML flag is a solid green flag with the crescent, whereas the Pakistani national flag has a white stripe on it.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The video shows the IUML welcoming the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

|

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video shows the IUML welcoming the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. </p></div>

A video of a group of people, walking with banners and green flags with a crescent moon and a star, is being widely shared on social media to claim that it showed Pakistan's national flag being waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

However, this is false. The flags in the video are those of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and are not the Pakistani national flag.

The video clip shows a banner with a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a song playing in the background that says 'Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming'.

Also ReadEdited Pic Shared to Claim 'Girl Gifted Sachin Pilot's Portrait to Rahul Gandhi'

CLAIM

Sudharshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke shared the video on his verified Twitter account, asking which Islamic country's flag was being waved during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

Archives of similar posts on social media can be seen here, here, and here.

The Quint received multiple queries for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline.

Also ReadNo, Salman Khan Didn’t Dedicate This Song to Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On carefully observing the video, we noticed two things – the flag in the video was a solid green flag, with a white crescent and star on it, and that the banner behind the child read 'IUML,' which stands for Indian Union Muslim League, a political party.

We noticed that the banner read 'IUML'.

The video also shows that the banner reads 'IUML Pattambi Mandalam Committee.'

Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on social media platforms with Malayalam keywords, and came across a video uploaded to the Muslim Youth League Guruvayur's page.

The page had shared it on 26 September, as a video welcoming Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Next, we compared this flag to the national flag of Pakistan.

One can see that while the IUML flag is a solid green one with a white crescent and star, the Pakistani national flag has a white stripe which runs vertically on it.

The Pakistani national flag (R) differs from the IUML flag (L).

Rahul Gandhi also met the IUML state chief Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal during his Yatra in Kerala.

Gandhi completed his Kerala leg of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on 30 September.

Evidently, the video does not show Pakistan flags being waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. Those are IUML flags, which is a political party.

Also ReadFact-Check: Survey Shows Rahul Gandhi Topping Positive Impact Charts on Twitter?

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT