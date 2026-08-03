Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of PM Modi Being Greeted by JP Nadda Shared With Misleading Claim

Video of PM Modi Being Greeted by JP Nadda Shared With Misleading Claim

We found out that JP Nadda didn't greet PM Modi after getting out of the same car.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being widely shared on social media, falsely claiming to show J P Nadda getting out of PM Narendra Modi's car and greeting him with a rose.</p></div>
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A video is being widely shared on social media, falsely claiming to show J P Nadda getting out of PM Narendra Modi's car and greeting him with a rose.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Union Minister of Health JP Nadda getting out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's car and greeting him with a rose.

  • The video, posted on X, garnered over 90 thousand views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, J P Nadda was not in PM Modi's car before he went up to greet him with a rose.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip using Google Lens, which led us to the original video uploaded by ANI on 27 July 2024.

  • The video is captioned, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters in New Delhi."

  • We ran a keyword search on X and found a video of JP Nadda arriving at the BJP headquarters, posted by ANI on 27 July 2024.

  • This disproves the claim that he was in the car with PM Modi.

  • We also found a video uploaded by PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube account that shows a different angle of the visuals of Modi arriving at the BJP Headquarters.

  • We noticed that the man leaving the car in the video does not resemble JP Nadda.

A comparison of J P Nadda and the man who was seen leaving the car. 

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

Conclusion: JP Nadda was not in PM Modi's car before he went up to greet him with a rose.

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